Science Says You And Your Dog Deserve A Fancy Holiday

If you've been thinking there must be SOME scientific study that says that you and your dog deserve a night away... well there isn't BUT you don't need science, you and your pupper DO deserve a fancy night away!

QT Hotels across Australia and New Zealand are now dog friendly which will have you screaming PUP YEAH!

Starting with the decadent in-room doggy dinner menu, you can order your pooch Steak Tartare, Bone Marrow Risotto, Livers on Toast OR a Bacon Ice Cream Sandwich!

Each room comes with a pup approved mini bar, designer bedding and you could even book them in for a pupQ treatment... you know, like a pawdicure?

We're obsessed and booking in as we bark... uh speak.

Check out more info here.

