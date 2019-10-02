School Holiday Discovery Trail Returns for Boulder

You may notice some colourful horses around town in Boulder, as kids (and adults) are on the hunt for the bright equines as part of the Boulder Discovery Trail. The Trail aims to get more patrons into local businesses during the school holidays.

Hosted by Boulder Promotions and Development Association, the last event attracted over 400 children into town to take part. This time around, it will require participants to find horses that are scattered around 25 local businesses, and record the colour and number of those horses. Succesful participants will score themselves a a bag of treats!

Corinne Rule, co-ordinator of the event, says it is a great way to increase trafiic to local retailers, cafes and tourist hotspots. "Some of the shops have them well-hidden and they love to have the kids lookiing for them"

The activity starts at the Palace Theatre Recreation Centre, and it runs weekdays from 10am-2pm, ending next Friday (October 11th)