School Holiday Activities In Our Region

Entertain the kids these school holidays with the following great activities across the region.

> Artspace Mackay

Altered Books & Collage: Free drop-in art activities for everyone!

Tuesday, September 24 to Sunday, October 6

Artspace Mackay workshop room

Drop-in to Artspace Mackay anytime during the September school holidays and participate in our free artists’ book and collage activities! Enjoy a fun range of creative art projects inspired by the Mackay Regional Council artists’ book collection, including book making, drawing, collage and fun for all ages! You can leave your finished piece on display in the workshop room to inspire others or take it home to show family and friends. Parental supervision is essential, stay for a few minutes or a few hours. For more information phone 4961 9722 or visit www.artspacemackay.com.au.

> Bluewater Lagoon

Open seven days, 9am to 5.45pm

River Street, Mackay

Cool down and splash around with the whole family at the free, three-tiered Bluewater Lagoon. Overlooking the picturesque Pioneer River in the heart of the Mackay City Centre, the facilities provide the ideal stinger-free environment for kids and adults alike. Kids will love the waterfall, drop-bucket and wading pool! For more details visit mackay.qld.gov.au/bluewaterlagoon

> Greenmount Homestead

Monday to Friday, 9am to 1pm

Last Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm

Greenmount Road, Walkerston

Take a step back in time and educate your children on the history of our region by exploring the iconic Greenmount Homestead. One of Mackay’s most valued historic attractions, the grounds contain several buildings including a 1915 Queenslander homestead which houses a collection of more than 20,000 historical items. Entry fees: adult $7, concession $5, student/child (five to 18 years) $3.

> Libraries

Fun Palace

Saturday, October 5, 10am to 1pm

Gordon White Library

Everyone is a scientist, everyone is a technologist, everyone is an artist! Fun Palaces are all about being exposed to new and interesting things and learning together. Roll up your sleeves and join our library team together with artists, storytellers, inventors, performers and adventurers from across the community as they gather to share their skills. Take part in experiments and games; draw, write, dance and explore the scientific and artistic mysteries of our weird and wonderful world. Possibilities are endless!

Get your zombie on

Monday, September 23, 1pm to 4pm - Sarina Youth Centre

Tuesday, September 24, 9.30am to 11.30am - Walkerston Library

Tuesday, September 24, 1pm to 4pm - Mirani Library

Wednesday, September 25, 1pm to 4pm - Gordon White Library

Thursday, September 26, 1pm to 4pm - Dudley Denny City Library

Young adults aged 12 – 18 years, learn the make-up techniques that bring zombie’s to life (well – sort of). Bring clothes fit for ripping, old make-up, and your best zombie stagger. We’ll limp our way along the library stacks looking for brains…

Resin workshop

Thursday, October 3, 4pm to 5pm

Gordon White Library courtyard

Young adults aged 12 – 18 years, create a personal keepsake in the shape of a paper weight, pendant or bangle using resin. Upcycle bits and pieces, the ideas are only limited by your imagination. Bring your items and join us! Personal protective equipment will be supplied. Book online at https://bit.ly/2lEBgC8

Spring inspired craft activities

Tuesday, October 1, 10am to 11am - Walkerston Library

Tuesday, October 1, 2pm to 3pm - Mirani Library

Wednesday, October 2, 10.30am to 11.30am - Gordon White Library

Thursday, October 3, 10am to 11am - Dudley Denny City Library

Friday, October 4, 10am to 11am - Sarina Library

Suitable for children in prep to year six. Grow a green thumb and get busy outside with our Spring inspired craft activities. Book online at www.mackay.qld.gov.au/whatson

Bedtime stories

Thursday, September 26, 5pm to 6pm - Gordon White Library

Thursday, October 3, 5pm to 6pm - Dudley Denny City Library

A fun evening for all children and their families. The session features nursery rhymes, finger plays, stories, songs and a craft activity. Don’t forget to wear your pyjamas! Held during the school holidays. No bookings required.

Movie matinee

Join us for movie matinees these school holidays at Gordon White Library. Access to free events is a benefit of your library membership. Use the Eventbrite app or website to secure your ticket.Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG)

Friday, September 27, 2pm to 4pm

Aladdin (PG)

Friday, October 4, 2pm to 4pm







LEGO drop in days

Wednesday, September 25, 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm - Walkerston Library

Friday, September 27, 9am to 5pm - Sarina Library

Wednesday, October 2, 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm - Walkerston Library

Friday, October 4, 9am to 5pm - Mirani Library

Children aged five to 11 years are invited to drop in to your local library for some creative tinkering, team work and LEGO fun.

Library After Dark

Friday, October 4, 6am to 8pm

Gordon White Library

We’re making the library available exclusively to young adults aged 12 to 18 years. There will be gaming, (online and boards) anime, some acoustic music, a bit of dance, pizzas, snacks and plenty of chill zones. Book online at https://bit.ly/2kIeIzZ

> Mackay ARC

Monday to Friday, 5.30am to 8pm

Saturday, 6am to 6pm

Sunday and public holidays, 8am to 6pm

193 Boundary Road, Ooralea

Cool down and splash around or utilise the athletic facilities with the whole family. www.mackayarc.com.au

Mackay ARC Open Day

Saturday, September 21, 9am to 2pm

Mackay Aquatic Recreation Complex

Meet Olympic gold and silver medallist Brooke Hanson at the Mackay ARC Open Day. Take advantage of come and try the learn to swim sessions, kids’ activities and a sausage sizzle. Free entry from 9am to 2pm. For more information visit https://bit.ly/2mjXObr.

Free swimming lessons for under fives

Monday, September 30 to Monday, October 7

Mackay ARC

As part of Learn to Swim week, the Mackay ARC are offering free swimming lessons for under five-year-old children. Book at www.learn2swimweek.com

> Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens

Kid’s craft

Thursday, September 26, 10am to 11.30am

Friday, October 4, 10am to 11.30am

Meeting room (opposite the café)

Come along for some creative fun making necklaces and key chains using seed pods, bamboo, clay and beads. Suitable for children aged six years and over. Parental supervision required. Bookings essential and places are limited. For more information or to book a spot, please call 4952 7300.

Nature passport – kids self-guided activity

Daily, 9am to 5pm

Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens

Pick up your nature passport from Gardens administration office and begin your journey on a 1.6km circuit through the Gardens. There are fun facts to learn and stamps or stickers to collect at each stop along the way.



Kids self-guided activities

Daily, 9am to 5pm

Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens

Calling all nature detectives! We have a range of self-guided activities available these holidays. Activities include leaf hunt, bird watching and nature scavenger hunt.

Pick-up an activity sheet from the Gardens administration office anytime between Monday to Friday or download from our website www.mackayregionalbotanicgardens.com.au.

Bocce with a buddy

Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Malta Gardens

Enjoy a game of bocce on our sand bocce court. Bocce sets are available for hire from Gardens administration office. Cost is $5 to hire a bocce set.

Guided walks

Every Friday, 10am

Meet at the Gardens administration office

Join us on a walk to discover the Gardens. Walks run every Friday during April to October and bookings are recommended. Children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information or to book a spot, please call 4952 7300 or email [email protected]

> MECC

Better Than Ted

Monday, September 23, 9.30am to 12.30pm

Lynette Denny Space, MECC

TED (that’s Technology, Education and Design) talks are a recent reminder of a timeless fact. That is, the ability to speak in public has a huge bearing on your life and yet today’s students spend more time than ever on devices that stunt face-to-face communication. For those who do switch off screens and step onto the speaker’s stage will have a massive advantage. Come along to Sean Murphy’s Better Than TED three-hour workshop for people ages 12-18. Better Than TED challenges participants to be just that: world-class public speakers who never need PowerPoint slides. Through a three-stage experience that explores how to clarify content, captivate audiences and engage in continuous improvement, Sean provides insight and – most important – a platform to practice this powerful art. Sign-up at www.eventbrite.com.au.

> Sarina Sugar Shed

School holiday tours

Open seven days a week, 9am to 4pm, closed public holidays

Field of Dreams Parkland, Railway Square, Sarina

Sarina Sugar Shed tours are a delight for all ages! On the magical tour, you will see how sugar is made using miniature sugar processing and distilling equipment sourced from all over the world. Children will taste our mouth-watering fairy floss and non-alcoholic ginger beer as part of their tour and receive a free educational handout. Along with the miniature processing mill, Sarina Sugar Shed offers a souvenir gift shop, easy parking, wheelchair-friendly access and picnic areas and playground nearby. Tours run at 9.30am, 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm. Entry prices are $26 for an adult, $13 for a child. Family and concessional rates are available. Tours can unexpectedly fill up. To avoid disappointment, please call ahead or book online to secure your place. Visitors need to arrive 15 minutes prior to tour departure. For more information or to book a tour online, visit

www.sarinasugarshed.com.au.

> Sarina Youth Centre

School holiday activities

Sarina Youth Centre

Activities run daily from 10am until 2pm for youths aged 10 to 18 years old. Closed from September 23 - 27 for renovations. For more information contact the Sarina Youth Centre on 4961 9277 or email [email protected].

Monday, September 30 - Karaoke

Tuesday, October 1 - Dice games

Wednesday, October 2 - Molding clay

Thursday, October 3 - Homemade pasta

Friday, October 4 - Paper Mosaic

> Orchid House

Open Monday to Friday, 10am to 11am and 2pm to 3pm

Sunday, 10am to 2pm

Queens Park, Goldsmith Street, Mackay

Kids and adults alike will love the display of beautiful and rare orchids on display at the Ken Burgess Display House (commonly known as the Orchid House). Stroll through the display that houses an astounding variety of orchids, all flowering at different times of the year. Enjoy the natural surrounds of Queens Park whilst you explore the Orchid House. Make a day of it and bring along a picnic and let the kids enjoy the playground.