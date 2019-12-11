School Holiday Activities in Mackay

Looking for something to do these school holidays? Well there is plenty happening in our region to keep you and the little ones busy!

Artspace

Tuesday, December 17 – Saturday, January 25

10am – 5pm Tuesday to Friday,

10am – 3pm Saturday and Sunday

Artspace Workshop Room

North Queensland Bulk Ports and Artspace Mackay present the Summer Holiday Art for all ages program. It is a free drop-in art activity for families and people of all ages to experiment, create, and have fun using shiny aluminium embossing shim. A simple manual embossing tool and a variety of colourful craft materials to make your own mobile, wall decoration or small metallic masterpiece to take home. Come along and drop-in anytime, stay for a few hours or a few minutes. (Children under 13 years old must be supervised by an adult). For more information call 49 619722.

www.artspacemackay.com.au

Bluewater Lagoon



Open 7 days, 9am – 5.45pm (excluding Christmas Day)

River Street, Mackay

Cool down and splash around with the whole family at the free, three-tiered Bluewater Lagoon. Overlooking the picturesque Pioneer River in the heart of the Mackay City Centre, the facilities provide the ideal stinger-free environment for kids and adults alike. Kids will love the waterfall, drop-bucket and wading pool! Pop into Pancake Bliss for a delicious breakfast or lunch. For more details visit mackay.qld.gov.au/bluewaterlagoon.

Botanic Gardens

Kids Christmas Craft

Friday, December 13, 10am – 11.30am

Wednesday, December 18, 10am – 11.30am

Friday, December 20, 10am – 11.30am

Meeting Room opposite Gardens Café, Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens

Join us at the Gardens to create nature inspired Christmas decorations. Suitable for children aged six - 12 years. Parental supervision required, $5 per child. Bookings are essential, places limited. For more information or to book a spot, please call 4952 7300 or email [email protected]

Christmas in the Gardens

Friday, December 13, 5.30pm – 8.30pm

Meadowlands Amphitheatre, Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens

The Botanic Gardens' Meadowlands Amphitheatre will come alive with Christmas cheer on Friday, December 13. Enjoy performances by Kathleen Campbell, joined by Brendan Smith and Sarah Rozekrans, Theatre Arts Mackay, Dance Excellence and Anette Worthington. Parking is available at the Meadowlands car park, off Alexandra Street. Bring a picnic blanket or chair and some snacks and kick back and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Food vendors will be on-site from 5.30pm. Christmas in the Gardens is an alcohol-free event and is free to attend.

Tibbles Hide n Seek – Self-guided activity

Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens

Bring the kids for a visit to the Botanic Gardens to find Tibbles, the resident gnome. He has hidden a series of letters which spell a secret word. Find Tibbles to spell the word. Pick-up an activity sheet from the Gardens Administration and begin your hunt through the lush Tropical Shade Garden…can you find them all? Please note that Gardens Administration will be closed from Saturday, December 21 and will re-open from 9am on Monday January 6, 2019.

Kids self-guided activities

Daily - Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens (self-guided activity, FREE)

Calling all nature detectives! We have a range of self-guided activities available these holidays:

Pick up an activity sheet from Gardens Administration Monday - Friday 9am to 5pm, or download and print from our website www.mackayregionalbotanicgardens.com.au. Please note that Gardens Administration will be closed from Saturday, December 21 and will re-open from 9am on Monday January 6, 2019.

Bocce with a buddy

Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens, Malta Garden

Monday – Friday, 9am to 5pm

Enjoy a game of bocce or croquet with a friend on our sand bocce court. Bocce sets are available for hire from Gardens Administration. Have your own bocce set? Why not come down and play!

Mackay Regional Council Libraries

A Roomful of Puppets: The Gruffalo Puppet Show

Go on a journey through the deep, dark woods as local puppeteer and storyteller Ros Campbell from Wild Puppets, brings family favourite The Gruffalo to life with her amazing puppets. Ros and her puppets will be roving through the library for an hour after the performances, so you can chat to her and get up close and personal with her magnificent puppets. For children aged 3 - 10 years. Book online at www.mackay.qld.gov.au/whatson

Gordon White Library

Tuesday, January 21, 10.30am – 11am

Mirani Library

Tuesday, January 21, 2pm – 2.30pm

Dudley Denny City Library

Thursday, January 23, 10.30am – 11am

Sarina Library

Thursday, January 23, 2pm – 2.30pm

A Roomful of Writing: Write with Kat

Local children’s author Kat Ilich will lead participants through a hands-on writing experience from brainstorming concepts and complications to a final draft of a short story. This guided narrative workshop is suitable for children aged 9 to 12 years old. For children aged 9 – 12 years. Book online at www.mackay.qld.gov.au/whatson

Gordon White Library

Monday, January 20, from 10am – 11.30am

Dudley Denny City Library

Monday, January 20, from 2pm – 3.30pm

A Roomful of STEAM

Explore the fascinating world of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. This session provides challenging and entertaining hands-on activities ranging from LEGO and Magformers to coding and robotics. For children aged 5 – 12 years. Book online at www.mackay.qld.gov.au/whatson

Walkerston Library

Tuesday, January 14, 10am – 11am

Mirani Library

Tuesday, January 14, 2pm – 3pm

Gordon White Library

Wednesday, January 15, 10.30am – 11.30am

Dudley Denny City Library

Thursday, January 16, 10.30am – 11.30am

Sarina Library

Friday, January 17, 10am – 11am

A Roomful of Adventure: Stella and the Elephant

Join local author Maggie Brooke as she launches her first chapter book for older children. “Stella and the Elephant” is about 10-year old Stella and an old circus elephant called Fortune and their adventure to return Fortune to Africa to see his family once more. Hear about Maggie’s journey bringing “Stella and the Elephant” to print and listen to readings from some favourite passages in the book. Books available for purchase and signing on the day.

Gordon White Library

Tuesday, January 14, 10am – 10.30am

A Roomful of Worms: Composting and Worm Farm Information Session

An introduction to the wonderful world of composting and worm farms. Learn the science behind composting and how to create the very best environment for some friendly worms to do their work. Take this new knowledge home and create your own compost bin and worm farm – your garden and the environment will thank you! For children aged 5 – 12 years. Book online at: mackay.qld.gov.au/whatson

Gordon White Library Courtyard

Tuesday, January 7, 9.30am – 10.30am and 11am – noon

Gordon White Library Courtyard

Thursday, January 9, 9.30am – 10.30am and 11am – noon

A Roomful of Bamboo

Drop in to your local library for our Bamboo Construction drop-in day during library open hours. Children are encouraged to explore, investigate and develop ideas and find new ways of thinking, creating and building. No bookings required, just drop in! For children aged 5 – 12 years

Mirani Library

Monday, January 13, 1pm – 5pm

Walkerston Library

Wednesday, January 15, 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 5pm

Sarina Library

Friday, January 17, 9am – 5pm

A Roomful of LEGO

Drop in to the library for some LEGO fun during library open hours. Tinkering promotes fine motor skills, encourages creativity and develops problem solving skills, persistence and mathematical thinking. For children aged 5 – 12 years.

Mirani Library

Monday, January 6, 1pm – 5pm

Walkerston Library

Wednesday, January 8, 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 5pm

Sarina Library

Friday, January 10, 9am – 5pm

A Roomful of Magformers: Magformers drop-in day

Click. Connect. Create. Magformers are educational construction toys for children of all ages that allow you to build your own magnetic 3D structures. A world of exploration and discovery limited only by your imagination! No bookings required, just drop in! For children aged 5 – 12 years

Mirani Library

Monday, December 16, 1pm – 5pm

Walkerston Library

Wednesday, December 18, 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 5pm

Sarina Library

Monday, December 23, 9am – 5pm

Mirani Library

Monday, January 20, 1pm – 5pm

Walkerston Library

Wednesday, January 22, 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 5pm

Sarina Library

Friday, January 24, 9am – 5pm

A Roomful of Popcorn: Movie Matinees

Join us for movie matinees these school holidays at Gordon White Library! Book online at www.mackay.qld.gov.au/whatson

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Friday, December 20, 2pm – 4pm

When the kingdom of Arendelle empties out for the holiday season, Anna and Elsa realize that they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out on a merry mission to bring home the very best traditions and save Christmas.

Toy Story 4

Friday, January 10, 2pm – 4pm

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody's slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they're worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.



The Lion King

Friday, January 17, 2pm – 4pm

Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother -- and former heir to the throne -- has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Friday, January 24, 2pm – 4pm

Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends are surprised when a green pig suggests that they put aside their differences and unite to fight a common threat. Aggressive birds from an island covered in ice are planning to use an elaborate weapon to destroy the fowl and swine way of life. After picking their best and brightest, the birds and pigs come up with a scheme to infiltrate the island, deactivate the device and return to their respective paradises intact.

A Roomful of Zzzzzzz’s: Bedtime Stories

A fun evening out for all children and their families, the session features stories, songs and a craft activity. Don’t forget to wear your pj’s! For children aged 0 - 8 years and their families.

Mirani Library

Wednesday, December 18, 5pm – 6pm

Gordon White Library

Thursday, December 19, 5pm – 6pm

Gordon White Library

Thursday, January 16, 5pm – 6pm

Dudley Denny City Library

Thursday, January 23, 5pm – 6pm

Summer Reading Club – “A Roomful of Stories”

Monday, December 2, 2019 – Friday, January 24, 2020

The Summer Reading Club is on again! Participation in the Summer Reading Club is free and is a great way to keep the kids busy and reading over the school holidays. There are online competitions to participate in, reading logs to complete and submit into prize draws, a 40-day reading challenge plus competitions and activities at your library. Register online at www.summerreadingclub.org.au/theclub/registration or ask for assistance at any one of our library branches.

Christmas for Kids at the Library

Hey kids, get into the spirit of Christmas at your local library! Create beautiful Christmas craft and join in with some festive carols. For children aged 5 – 12 years.

Walkerston Library

Tuesday, December 17, 10am – 11.30pm

Mirani Library

Tuesday, December 17, 2pm – 3.30pm

Gordon White Library

Wednesday, December 18, 10.30am – Noon

Dudley Denny City Library

Thursday, December 19, 10.30am – Noon

Sarina Library

Friday, December 20, 10am – 11.30am

Wildlife Rescue

Knowing what to do if you encounter injured wildlife can not only help our native fauna but could also keep you safe. Local wildlife carers will share the most important things to look for, and to look out for. Warning! Exposure to fury cuteness may occur. For young adults aged 12 – 18 years. Book online at mackay.qld.gov.au/whatson

Gordon White Library

Tuesday, February 18, 3.30pm to 5pm

Puppeteering workshops

Ros Campbell from Wild Puppets will teach you how to bring a puppet to life! There’s a lot more to it than you think. You will be learning some of the basic techniques used for television puppetry, used in shows like The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance, Sesame Street and Star Wars. For young adults aged 12 – 18 years. Book online at mackay.qld.gov.au/whatson

Dudley Denny City Library

Tuesday, January 14, 10am – noon

Gordon White Library

Thursday, January 16, 10am – noon

Make a Short Film

Join local film producer Brenden Hayles for four days of 2.5-hour workshops. Learn story boarding, shooting and editing. Participants will collaborate on a short film to be produced by the end of the week. For young adults aged 15 – 18 years. Book online at mackay.qld.gov.au/whatson

Dudley Denny City Library

January 7, 8, 9 and 10, 10am – 12.30pm

Sarina Sugar Shed

Open 7 days a week, 9am – 4pm, closed public holidays

Field of Dreams Parkland, Railway Square, Sarina

Sarina Sugar Shed tours are a delight for all ages! On the tour you will see the special miniature sugar processing and distilling equipment that has been sourced from all over the world! Along with the processing mill, there are multimedia presentations, souvenir shop, picnic areas, easy parking and wheelchair-friendly access. Tours run at 9.30am, 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, visitors will need to arrive 15 minutes prior to tour. Tours can unexpectedly fill up. To avoid disappointment, please call through to secure your booking. Entry prices are $12 - $25, family and group booking rates available. Pride of the region discount is available when proof of residency is shown. Children receive free fairy floss and non-alcoholic ginger beer as part of the tour as well as free educational handouts. For more information or to book a tour online visit www.sarinasugarshed.com.au.

Sarina Youth Centre

School holiday activities

Monday, December 16 – Monday, December 24

Sarina Youth Centre

Activities run daily from 10am until 2pm for youth aged 10-18 years old. For more information contact the Sarina Youth Centre on 4961 9277 or email [email protected].

Monday, December 16: ATSIC Family Day

Tuesday, December 17: Christmas biscuits

Wednesday, December 18: Christmas decorations

Thursday, December 19: Tech free Thursday

Friday, December 20: Pool competition

Monday, December 23: Stroll and sausage sizzle at Sarina Field of Dreams

Tuesday, December 24: Movie day