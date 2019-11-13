School Ball Or Formal? We Can Tell Where You're From Based On What You Call It
What did you call it?
It's end of school season for those young Australians in their final year of high school, which means many of them will be taking part in a big end of year celebration.
But did you know there's a big state by state divide between those who call it a Formal and those who call it a Ball?
We can practically tell where you are from based on what you call it!
Take a listen below and see if it matches what you say.
After listening to this and taking a poll amongst our team, this is what we think is the most common in each state:
WA - Ball
QLD - Formal
NSW - Mix of Ball and Formal
VIC - Formal
SA - Formal
TAS - Leavers Dinner
