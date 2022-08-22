Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy Signs On For 'Sex Education' Season 4

JUST IN: Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy has signed on to star in the next season of Netflix’s hit comedy-drama series Sex Education!

Levy will be portraying Thomas Molloy; a ‘cult author’ who’s mentoring Maeve (Emma Mackey) at her new Ivy League college, Wallace University.

The Emmy Award-winning actor will be one of the show’s seven new faces (alongside Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham, Kamikaze’s Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua), who have seemingly been brought in to fill the void left by the show’s departing cast members.

While we’re sad to be saying goodbye to Emily (Rahkee Thakrar), Lily (Tany Reynolds), Ola (Patricia Allison) and Olivia (Simone Ashley), Netflix have released a synopsis for Season 4 which has left us feeling confident that we won’t be saying to anymore series regulars anytime soon!

Read it here:

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?!

Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.

A release date has yet to be announced, but the series is currently in production and is set to finish filming by the end of 2022.

