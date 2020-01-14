Say Hello To Perth's First Three Hour Gin Crawl

We've all heard of a pub crawl, but if you want to take your alcoholic taste buds to the next level let us be the first to introduce you to the gin crawl.

This is Perth's First (and apparently only) Gin Walking Tour.

The tour will take you to three amazing bars across Perth and Northbridge for an all-inclusive gintastic experience.

Over three gin-gantic hours, you will get six delicious gin tastings, a gin cocktail and unlimited grazing platters along the way.

The first and third stops will be at dedicated gin bars where knowledgable staff will guide you through gin tasting paddles. You will also sample three gins, all each with specially selected tonics and garnishes to go with.

The tour will start in the Northbridge Piazza at 3:45pm sharp. It is recommended that you do not drive to the tour so that you can enjoy the many gins provided throughout the afternoon, cause duh responsible.

For more details and to purchase tickets, click here.

So if you are a gin lover, we'd suggest getting in quick as the first session has already sold out!

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.