Save Your Spot For The Gladstone Engineering Alliance Small Business Seminar!

Gladstone Engineering Alliance are hosting a Small Business Month seminar, Opportunity In Disguise, where you can hear how to overcome adversity and build hope for the future post-COVID-19.

There will be special guest speakers, like Australian Rugby legend Tim Horan AM, and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

Tim Horan is a former Australian rugby union footballer. He played for the Queensland Reds in the Super 12, and represented Australia. He was one of the best centres in the world throughout the 1990s due to his attacking prowess, formidable defence and playmaking ability.

Lucky Door Prizes: Thanks to Lightbox Gladstone, Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and Central Apartment Group.

May is the month to show your support even more for our State’s thousands of small businesses.

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman said that during the month of May, helping our small business community recover and bounce back stronger after the pandemic is more important than ever.

“We need to support our small businesses,” Ms Fentiman said.

“With so many of them having to change the way they do business during COVID-19, we need to help them to stay open, recover and support more local jobs.”

For more information on the event and to register, simply head to https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/opportunity-in-disguise-tickets-104512088470

