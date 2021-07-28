SAVE THE DATE | A 'Go Local Expo' Is On This September In Townsville

On September 8, the Go Local Procurement Expo in Townsville will connect large business with local suppliers.

The Townsville Chamber of Commerce’s Go Local campaign encourages businesses and the community to choose local products and services whenever possible and educate the community about the breadth and depth of goods and services available within the Townsville area.

Local procurement can build a resilient and sustainable regional economy, which is why the event this September is so important for our economy!



Townsville based suppliers will be given the opportunity to introduce their business and provide an overview of what they do, including what makes their business unique and the benefits of doing business with them.



Large enterprise in turn will develop an understanding of local supplier’s capabilities with the potential to discuss solutions for the use of their services.

The Townsville Chamber of Commerce is inviting large businesses and organisations to share their business procurement policies with local businesses.

The Go Local Procurement Expo will have guest speakers, exhibitions and displays, breakout workshops and networking and will create many business opportunities.