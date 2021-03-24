We love living in Regional Victoria.

Not peak hour traffic jams.

Houses you can actually afford!

And now, you can pay less for your phone bill just because of where you live!

Right not until March 31 you can get 25% off the $59 Optus Choice Plan.

That’s for new AND re-contracting customers for 12 months.

So, what’s the deal?

Unlimited calls and SMS

Unlimited international calls and SMS to 35 select countries

Unlimited international roaming in any zone 1 country with 2GB data to use per month

A huge 100GB of shared data to use within Australia

All this for only $44.25 per month for 12 months!

The great thing about this plan is it has no lock-in whatsoever.

After 12 months you can have a look at things, reassess, and increase or reduce your plan to suit your needs with no fees!

CLICK HERE to see if you're eligable.

What’s a good plan without great mobile coverage? Nothing!

The Optus network has come a long way in the last 5 years in terms of coverage”.

Don’t take our word for it! Check out Whistleout.com.au and search “Best mobile phone coverage in Victoria, you will see for yourself who is currently leading the way.

Call your local Optus, Fryer Street Shepparton during business hours on 58315066.

Powered By Optus Goulburn Valley.