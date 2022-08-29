SAVAGE: Here's A First Look At Netflix's New Comedy Series About The Last Blockbuster Video

As if essentially putting them out of business wasn’t brutal enough, Netflix have made a comedy series about the last remaining Blockbuster Video store!

The aptly-titled Blockbuster, created and written by Vanessa Ramos (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore), will follow manager Timmy (Randall Park) as he and his employees try to breathe life into the down-and-out DVD rental store.

Seriously, the dig isn’t even subtle!

Looking for something to watch? We've got you covered:

While it may appear to be akin to desecrating a corpse, the series will highlight the one big thing Blockbuster had that Netflix doesn’t: human interaction.

Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Tyler Alvarez (American Vandal), Madeleine Arthur (Color Out of Space), Olga Merediz (In The Heights), Kamaia Fairburn and JB Smoove round out the cast.

Catch the first pics from the show:

Blockbuster will be streaming on Netflix from November 3rd!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: