Savage Assault: Bowraville Attacked In His Own Home

A 67-year-old man has been assaulted in his home on the state’s mid-north coast.

About 11.50pm on Saturday, the man awoke to the sound of people kicking his back door in on Bowra Street, Bowraville.

He was confronted by three unknown males, possibly teenagers, who were armed with a mop handle, a broom handle and rocks from a nearby garden.

He was attacked, and left with a broken left leg, punctured lip and facial lacerations.

The trio left the house with the man’s wallet and car keys. His car, a red 2005 Honda CRV panel van with NSW registration CG 09EW - was stolen.

The man then managed to call for emergency services. Upon their arrival he was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics. He was transferred to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further treatment.

A crime scene was established and was attended by Mid-North Coast Detectives and Coffs Harbour Forensic Services Group.

Their inquiries continue.