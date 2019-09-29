Sauce Jacobs Has Opened Up About His Decision To Leave Adelaide Crows

Sam ‘Sauce’ Jacobs joined Bec and Cosi on air this morning to discuss his decision to leave the Adelaide Crows.

Sauce cited offering his family security and his lack of game time this season as two factors which led to his decision, as well as a problem somewhere in the club, “obviously something needs to change.”

Take a listen:

Although he still couldn’t tell us where he’s headed, Sauce says we might find out by the end of the week.

