SAS Australia’s Full Season Two Cast Has Been Revealed!

SAS Australia was the big surprise hit reality TV show last year, with the country captivated by the gruelling physical and mental challenges set for various well known Aussies by elite ex-Special Forces soldiers.

Now, the show is back for its second season and we finally have our first look at the entire cast!

Take a look:

Alicia Molik – Tennis Champion

Bonnie Anderson – Singer / Actor

Brynne Edelsten – Socialite

Dan Ewing – Actor

Emma Husar – Former Politician

Erin Holland – TV Presenter

Heath Shaw – AFL Star

Isabelle Cornish – Actor

Jana Pittman – Dual Olympian

Jessica Peris – Sprinter

Jett Kenny – Ironman

John Steffensen – Olympic Runner

Kerri Pottharst – Beach Volleyball Olympian

Koby Abberton – Bra Boy

Manu Feildel – Celebrity Chef

Mark Philippoussis – Tennis Legend

Pete Murray – Singer-Songwriter

Sam Burgess – NRL Star

The new season of SAS Australia will premiere on Channel 7 and 7plus later this year.

