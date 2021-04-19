SAS Australia’s Full Season Two Cast Has Been Revealed!
Athletes, actor and more!
SAS Australia was the big surprise hit reality TV show last year, with the country captivated by the gruelling physical and mental challenges set for various well known Aussies by elite ex-Special Forces soldiers.
Now, the show is back for its second season and we finally have our first look at the entire cast!
Alicia Molik – Tennis Champion
Bonnie Anderson – Singer / Actor
Brynne Edelsten – Socialite
Dan Ewing – Actor
Emma Husar – Former Politician
Erin Holland – TV Presenter
Heath Shaw – AFL Star
Isabelle Cornish – Actor
Jana Pittman – Dual Olympian
Jessica Peris – Sprinter
Jett Kenny – Ironman
John Steffensen – Olympic Runner
Kerri Pottharst – Beach Volleyball Olympian
Koby Abberton – Bra Boy
Manu Feildel – Celebrity Chef
Mark Philippoussis – Tennis Legend
Pete Murray – Singer-Songwriter
Sam Burgess – NRL Star
The new season of SAS Australia will premiere on Channel 7 and 7plus later this year.
