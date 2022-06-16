SAS Australia's Ant Middleton To Host New Reality Show, Million Dollar Island!

Your TV crush is back in action! Yes, that's Ant Middleton, SAS Australia's Chief Instructor!

Ant will be hosting Australia's version of exciting new reality show, Million Dollar Island, a social experiment coming to Channel 7 and 7plus in 2023!

Million Dollar Island is a ground-breaking concept in which 100 people try to stay on a remote desert island, vying for a chance to win $1 million. But surviving the harsh conditions with limited means isn’t the only challenge.

Each contestant starts the adventure with a bracelet worth $10,000. While they are on the island, contestants can gain and lose bracelets by competing in various games. They can also receive bracelets from other contestants.

When someone gives up and decides to leave the island, they must give their bracelet(s) to a contestant who stays behind. Alliances mean everything. Friendships are worth a fortune.

“This is a high-stakes challenge for regular, everyday Aussies. Literally anyone can apply. You don't have to be the fittest or the strongest person to win big. Emotional intelligence and self-belief are key here. I can’t wait to see what the Aussie contestants have got, how well they know themselves and how far they’ll go to change their lives," Ant said.

Keen to try your luck? You can apply here!

