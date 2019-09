Sarina Swim Centre will reopen today

The swim centre, which is located on Anzac Street, Sarina, has been closed due to maintenance issues.

The opening hours are:

> Monday to Thursday from 6am to 6pm

> Friday from 6am to 5pm

> Saturday from 8am to 5pm

> Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by the closure.