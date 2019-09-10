One of the things that separates humans from animals is the ability to harness fire. And, there’s no greater use for fire than char-grilling a juicy steak, caramelising an onion or instilling a smoky flavour into a chicken wing dripping with hot sauce. Sarina Neighbourhood Centre’s Sarina Barbecue Rules event will go one step further and will separate the casual backyard cooks from the culinary conquerors in our community. Held on Saturday, September 21, from 2pm to 6pm, at the Sarina Field of Dreams, this event is all about bringing the community together with food and fun. Guest judge, Mayor Greg Williamson said last year’s inaugural event was a tremendous success, with teams from all over the community firing up their grills and going head to head.

Registration forms are available from the Sarina Neighbourhood Centre by calling 4961 9283 or emailing [email protected]