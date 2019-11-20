Santa Claus is coming to Busselton this weekend… in a helicopter!

Got a bone to pick about last year’s lump of coal?

Fancy a photo with the belly that shakes like a bowl full of jelly?

Want to make sure you’re put on the Good List?

This is your chance! Rudolph and the gang are on RDOs, so Santa’s pulling his best action superstar move and catching a lift in a chopper. Head down to Harvey Norman Busselton from 11:30 Saturday to catch all the fun.

It’s the perfect time to come and meet St Nick. There’ll be plenty of cool activities for all the family in the parking lot. Head inside for mountains of bargains, with sales across a huge range of must-have products for the grown-ups.

Kick off your festive season and witness the most heart-pumping Santa entrance ever.

Santa arrives at Harvey Norman Busselton just after 11:30am this Saturday, November 23rd. Click here for location details.