Samuel Johnson OAM Is On The Border!

From becoming a household name in the Secret Life of Us, to winning the Gold Logie for his portrayal of Aussie icon Molly Meldrum.

From breaking records in unicycling around Australia, to busting some moves and winning Dancing With The Stars,

From telling us to eat a Hungry Jack’s flamed grilled whooper, to winning the Medal of the Order of Australia, Victorian of the Year, and maybe most importantly, becoming Australia’s favourite brother and cancer vanquisher... Samuel Johnson is on The Border!

Tyson caught up with Sam on air this week about his Family Fun Day this Sunday.

Get ready for a big Family Fun Day Sunday at Gateway Lakes from 10am to 3pm.

Live music, markets stalls, petting zoo, face painting, food vans and more!

All to raise money to vanquish cancer with Love Your Sister.

Find out more: