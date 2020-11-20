Samantha Jade Just Dropped This Spicy New Music Video & It's All About Dating In 2020

If you've been single at any point in the last few years, we can bet you've probably dabbled with online dating.

Well, Aussie singer Samantha Jade has dropped yet another banger and it's literally the most relatable song we've heard in 2020 (so far).

'New Boy' perfectly encapsulates the 'swiping' dating reality of the new online world we've all now probably faced cause you literally almost can't meet people any other way now, just pandemic things.

You can check out the new clip below:

Honestly, that gold playsuit is just goals.

Let us know your thoughts on her new track in the comments!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.