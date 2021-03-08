Samantha Armytage Announces She Is Leaving ‘Sunrise’ After 8 Years!

After eight years, Samantha Armytage has announced she will be stepping away from her role as co-host of Sunrise.

“The time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise,” she said in her tearful goodbye this morning.

“I have always been very brave and fearless in my life and my career and this decision is no different.”

“As many of you know, the last six months of my personal life have been very bitter-sweet, some bits have been very happy, and some bits have been very, very sad,” she said.

“And I want to step out of this public world for a while and take some time and calm things down, enjoy a bit of slow living and spend some time with my precious family, my husband and Banjo.

“I go out of this job at a time of my own choosing and on top of the ratings, which not many people on television can say they do.

“My mother used to say to me, ‘edit your life frequently and ruthlessly, it’s your masterpiece after all and that’s precisely what I’m doing.

“This is a chapter, it’s not the whole story, and I have a few days left to say goodbye to you all, for now.”

Sam will host her final Sunrise show this Thursday, while Channel 7 has confirmed she will be involved with new projects to be announced in the future.

Kochie has since added in a statement that his co-host "has been the rock of the program and always led from the front”.

“Sam’s humour, work ethic and team first values have been an inspiration to us all,” he said in a statement.

“But now it’s time for Sam to put herself and Rich first and we couldn’t be happier for, or more supportive of, them both.”

You can watch Sam's farewell announcement here!

