Sam Worthington Reveals What He Wants You To Watch Out For In The Avatar Sequel

It's the sequel that has been in the works for what feels a lifetime and the date is almost upon us that the blockbuster follow up to Avatar drops in cinemas.

The original film was released in 2009 and now 13 years later the cast is back together with some new faces for a sequel that (if you can believe) is even more epic than the first film.

When Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with stars Sam Worthington and Cliff Curtis to discuss all things Avatar: The Way Of Water, they revealed what moments they want us to look out for when we watch the movie...

Avatar: The Way Of Water sees us return to Pandora and this time, the locals are trying to salvage their family and meet up with another tribe of Na'vi to wage a difficult war against human invaders.

Avatar: The Way Of Water arrives in cinemas on December 15.

