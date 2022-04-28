Sam Smith Returns With Track All About Self Love

Sam Smith has made a triumphant return to the music scene with a beautiful song we all need right now... all about self-love!

The singer has debuted the track 'Love Me More' and in the video we see them taking in their surroundings, spending some time taking care of themselves and just living their best life!

This is the song we all need right now and we cannot wait to see what else Sam has in store for us.

You can get your hands on 'Love Me More' here.

