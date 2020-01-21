Sam Smith Has Been Confirmed To Perform At Mardi Gras 2020!
“One of the highlights of my career”.
Sam Smith Instagram
THE Sam Smith has this morning announced they will be performing at Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras this year!
Taking to instagram this morning, Sam said to perform at the even will be “one of the highlights of my career”.
Take a look:
We cannot wait!!
