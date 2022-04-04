Sam Frost Flaunts Her New 'Survivor' Beau

A week after revealing she's in a relationship, Sam Frost has gone Instagram official with her new beau!

Over the weekend, the former Home and Away star flaunted her suspected boyfriend, Jordie Hansen, through her Instagram Stories.

Those who tuned in to the latest season of Survivor would recognise Hansen, as he appeared on Blood Vs Water with Sam’s younger brother, Alex.

“My brother spoke highly of him and he’s a good judge of character… [Jordie’s] got his tick of approval, so I’m happy with that,” Sam told The Herald Sun.

Frost isn’t alone in flaunting her flowering relationship, with Hansen sharing clips of the couple’s recent road trip along the coast of NSW.

Honestly, they look so happy!

