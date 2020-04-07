Saff Reveals If Any Of The Tiger King Cast Talk To Each Other

While Tiger King has claimed the attention of the entire world, it seems that the drama is yet to cease for many of the cast members.

Joe Exotic is representing himself in his latest lawsuit and Carole is still trying to defuse rumours she killed her husband... but are they all still in contact with one another?

The Hit Network spoke to Saff who explained whether any of the crew are on speaking terms...and it sounds pretty bleak!

Saff also revealed if he was paid or not!

