Safe Space for Residents Fleeing Family Violence Opens Across Ovens Murray

A safe space for anyone in the region fleeing a family violence situation is now available in Wodonga and Wangaratta.

The Victorian Government has encouraged anyone wanting to leave a violent home, to access the Orange Door Services.

Minister for Prevention of Family Violence Gabrielle Williams says it'll bring access to a range of services under one roof.

“So when they enter the Orange Door network, they’re effectively given an initial assessment, kind of like a triage, where it is determined what their risk is, what their need is, and from there they are connected from there with what services they need.”

The service was created and rolled out across the state after it was a key recommendation from the Royal Commission into family violence.



Orange Door Wangaratta is located at 60 Reid Street, and the service in Wodonga is located at 27/29 Stanley Street, a third site at Benalla is on its way.

The two services are available during Covid restrictions and current lockdown orders, for more information visit orangedoor.vic.gov.au.

