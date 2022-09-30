Saddle Up! The Trailer For The New Season Of Yellowstone Has Just Dropped

The moment we’ve all been itching for has finally arrived – the brand new trailer for season five of Yellowstone has just dropped and boy is she a doozy!

For the diehard fans of the show, it would come as no surprise that the latest season is looking to bring even more drama than the previous four seasons.

The trailer starts with John Dutton, the stoic leader of the Dutton family being sworn in as the new Governor as Montana where he promises to “uphold the constitution of the state of Montana against all enemies… foreign and domestic”.

John’s first act as Governor, in true Dutton style is to fire everyone who previously worked in his office before hiring the always fearless and sassy as hell Beth as his new Chief-of-Staff.

The rest of the trailer just builds until complete chaos ensues showing bar fights, screaming, questionable black bags being tossed into an incinerator, guns and of course plenty of cattle wrangling.

The new season is set to be released on November 14 on Stan.

