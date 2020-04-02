SA Zoo Is Now Live Streaming & Suddenly Don't Mind Staying In

Stuck at home with only four walls for company? Are the kids bored and demanding your attention?

All that’s about to change as Adelaide Zoo and Monarto Safari Park bring the zoo and safari to you!

The live stream launches today with a special one-off ‘keeper performance’ at 11 am.

All you gotta do is click here for endless fun and adorable hours of entertainment!

Visitors can drop in at any time to catch up with Adelaide Zoo’s Giant Pandas Fu Ni and Wang Wang and Monarto Safari Park’s Southern White Rhino Ibutho and Chimpanzee troop

Then starting on Monday 6 April, Zoos SA’s weekly program of events will see Facebook and Instagram Live weekly keeper talks, weekly Q&A sessions with keepers, 24/7 live streams from the panda, rhino and chimpanzee enclosures, educational content, kids activities and heaps more.

They'll be providing regular updates, new animal vision and images of the adorable lion cubs that have stolen hearts around the state right into your home.



“Of course, our animals always run the show, so if they decide not to participate or to try something new, then so be it. The live element, including comments and questions from our audience, will certainly add to the excitement!” said Elaine Bensted, CE of Zoos SA.

Coinciding with the first week at home for all South Australian school children, the inaugural week of the program includes:



Monday 6 April: Q&As about Quokkas – meet Adelaide Zoo’s quintessentially cute Quokkas and ask your questions to the kid's zookeepers.



Wednesday 8 April: Easter fun gets underway with Monarto Safari Park’s bouncing bilbies. Learn all about these marvellous marsupials with a Keeper Talk and don’t forget to post your comments and questions.



Thursday 9 April: Watch as Wang Wang and Fu Ni, Adelaide Zoo’s adorable Giant Panda duo, enjoy their Easter enrichment of fun gift boxes and treats.

So, stay safe and stay in with some of your favourite wildlife at home!

