SA Vaccine Passport Trial Gets Underway Ahead Of Borders Reopening

A vaccine passport trial proving delivering doubled-dosed people with a digital certificate kicks off from Monday.

Dubbed VaxCheck, the pilot program will be linked to the mySA Gov app, proving a person's vaccine status when checking into a venue.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The South Australian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

Overseen by the Department of Premier and Cabinet, 50 government workers will take part in first stage of the trial, with authorities confident the technology will roll out before Christmas, when the state is expected to reach 80 per cent vaccination targets.

Premier Steven Marshall said ahead of state borders opening to Covid ravaged states, the VaxCheck pilot program promises a “secure and seamless rollout”.

“South Australia’s borders will be reopening with the rest of the country and a key tool in our continued defence against Covid-19 is vaccination”

“We require thousands of South Australians to continue to roll-up and get vaccinated today, which has been made easier recently through walk-in clinics," he said.

The VaxCheck app also hopes to deliver some reassurance to businesses which elect to mandate vaccinations, while supporting the state's health services if an outbreak should occur.

Currently in SA, almost 76 per cent of eligible people aged over 16 have received one dose of a Covid vaccine, while 58.5 per cent are now fully vaccinated.



Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.