SA Set For Extended Period Of Rain, Windy Weather

Weather forecasters are predicting substantial amount of rainfall across the state this week, as a cold front looms for at least a few days.

The Bureau's Simon Timcke says the breezy conditions will continue through the weekend.

"We'll see maximum temperatures lower, forecasting about 17 degrees for Friday, Saturday and Sunday with showers likely on each of those days."

Last week, storms hit regional parts of South Australia causing widespread flash flooding.

Road Safety Minister Vincent Tarzia has reminded all drivers to take care on the roads this November.

"There's a high chance of showers between 10 and 20 millimetres predicted throughout the day, which means our roads will be wet. There's obviously a greater risk on our roads because conditions are different.

"We are asking people, please drive to the conditions."

The unseasonal wet weather should continue over the course of the month ahead of the Christmas celebration weeks.

"At the end of the day everyone's got a responsibility to do the right thing on our roads. Let's make sure we drive to the conditions and stay alert on our roads."

