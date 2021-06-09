SA’s Euthanasia Bill Goes to Final Vote

A move 26 year's in the making, euthanasia could become legal in South Australia this week.

The state Parliament's Lower House will vote on a bill to legalise voluntary assisted dying on Wednesday night.

This marks the 17th attempt in 25 years to legalise voluntary assisted dying in South Australia.

Final stages of SA euthanasia bill

Monash University Professor of Medicine Paul Komesaroff says South Australian communities have been crying out for the legalisation of euthanasia.

“It’s become clear over the years that there is a broad sense amongst the community in support of some process to enable people in certain circumstances to gain access to the means to end their lives.”

If passed the bill outlines that voluntary assisted dying will only be available to terminally ill patients:

Who have been given six months to live, and has been approved by two separate doctors

Queensland and Western Australia are expected to follow SA’s lead on voluntary assisted dying.

