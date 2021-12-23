SA Records 484 New COVID Cases On Christmas Eve Eve

South Australia has recorded 484 new cases of COVID-19, yet another state record.

A man in his 30s is in ICU at Royal Adelaide Hospital, as SA Health announce the demographic of cases.

New infections include 43 children, 26 teens, 192 women and 223 males.

Of Thursday's cases, 106 were known contacts, ten were acquired from interstate while 366 are being investigated by SA Health contact tracing team.

Two men in their 50s and 60s and two women in their 90s have been admitted into the RAH.

South Australia has now recorded 1,307 new cases since November 23.

Around 1,200 remain active cases, and a total of 25,175 tests were taken on Wednesday.

