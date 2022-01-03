SA Records 2,552 New Covid Cases Overnight

South Australian Covid case numbers continue to rise as the state records another 2,552 new cases overnight.

There are now 94 people in hospital with another nine people admitted to ICU and no new cases reported to be on ventilators.

No new deaths have been recorded.

Over 19,000 people were tested for the virus yesterday off the back of New Year’s Eve celebrations which is a sizable decrease from last week’s 26,000.

According to Premier Steven Marshall the virus is spreading quickly but the symptoms are “far less” severe.

"It really is fitting the pattern that this is far more transmissible, but the symptoms are far less than what we were envisaging with Delta," he said.

Premier Steven Marshall said that more people with obvious Covid symptoms having been lining up for PCR testing which is creating a backlog.

"For the last three days I've been asking people that are not symptomatic not to be using up the PCR capacity," he said.

"That's now happened, so I am very grateful to the people of South Australia for doing the right thing."

