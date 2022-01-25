SA Rail Network Set To Shut Down Ahead Of Adelaide Fringe

The South Australian government is under fire after issuing a shut down of the busy rail network, just as the festival season begins next month.

The entire metro rail network will be closed from mid-February, due to the new electric Gawler line being configured - interrupting the city system.

The Adelaide to Gawler line hasn't been in operation for over a year, works on the system continues to be delayed and is slated to be finished by April.

Labor's Tom Koutsantonis said it's a confusing decision with the festival season around the corner.

"The project's been delayed completely... the Fringe was going to restart the economy in the CBD. I think it's poor planning," Koutsantonis said.

Transport Minister Corey Wingard understands the disruption will affect commuters, but asks for patience.

"We understand there is a bit of inconvenience for people throughout this time but we ask them to bear with us so we can, at the end of the day, deliver better services for South Australia," he said.

The network shutdown begins on February 18, the same night the Adelaide Fringe, Australia's largest arts festival opens to the public.

"This is a big project that's had its complexities and COVID, of course, has played a part in that. We're getting towards the end of that and the finish line is right there," Wingard said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.