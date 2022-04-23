SA Police Investigate Street Assault At Elizabeth Downs
Man rushed to hospital
Police in South Australia have opened an investigation after a man was critically injured in Adelaide's north.
According to detectives, a 59-year-old was assaulted on Peacock Road, Elizabeth Downs, around 11:30pm on Friday night.
The man was rushed to Royal Adelaide hospital in a critical condition, after he was found on the side of the street with life-threatening head injuries.
Senior Constable Kimberley Broad said there's reason to believe it was a targeted attack.
"[We're] just asking anyone with information [about] the incident — if they witnessed anything at all occurring in Peacock Road at Elizabeth Downs last night — to give us a call," she said.
Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.