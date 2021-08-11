SA Olympian Who's Stuck In 28 Days Quarantine Explains How They Didn't Even Get A Choice

After representing our country in the world's most elite athletic arena, some Aussies will now miss out on returning home due to flight mix-ups.

BMX Gold Medalist, Anthony Dean spoke to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo about his 14-day extension on his current 14-day hotel quarantine in Sydney even though they are all COVID negative and vaccinated.

He also explained why only some SA athletes will be forced into the 28 day isolation period.

Take a listen to the full chat below:

