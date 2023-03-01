SA Hotel Bookings Reach Record-High In Major Events Season

Seventy-seven per cent of Adelaide hotel rooms are booked out for the Saturday of the inaugural AFL Gather Round, driving the hotel occupancy rates to record-breaking highs.

According to the South Australian Tourism Commission, demand for tickets has shifted to hotel bookings, and SA hotel occupancy rates have already reached 79 per cent, 29 per cent higher than the previous year.

The SA Tourism Commission says an influx of visitors to South Australia is also expected with the upcoming long weekend in March.

The report shows almost half the festival sales come from visitors to South Australia, including international visitors.

Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said Adelaide hotels are “filling at a rate of knots” due to the state’s blockbuster calendar of events.

“The AFL Gather Round has already hit the record books , with the best 10-week outlook for hotel bookings ahead of an event we’ve ever seen,” Besttison said.

“There is no doubt, eyes are on South Australia with new events like the Gather Round and LIV Golf, and it’s creating real wins for our tourism and hospitality sector.”

People are desperate to purchase tickets to the festival of footy, with three games already sold out, including the match between the Brisbane Lions and North Melbourne at Mount Barker and a doubleheader at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Adelaide Oval Stadium Management Authority CEO Nick Addison said: “Ticket sales for the inaugural AFL Gather Round are going fast, and there’s also already a huge amount of excitement around the NRL State of Origin, and Ed Sheeran and also the Pink concert, which goes on sale this week.”

