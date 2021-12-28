SA Covid Cases Escalate As Premier Urges Caution Ahead Of New Year’s Eve

South Australia's cases spike as the state reported 995 new infections on Tuesday.

It marks the state's highest daily Covid increase since the pandemic began.

The latest cases include 84 children, 66 teenagers, 449 women and 396 men - including a 105-year-old woman.

Of the detected infections 91 were known contacts of a positive case, 3 cases were locally acquired, 8 cases contracted the virus interstate, while 893 remain under investigation.

There are currently 25 people in hospital, including three children.

Of those hospitalised, five are in ICU, while one patient is on a ventilator.

The new cases were detected from 20,052 swabs collected on Monday.

Meantime, Premier Steven Marshall says escalating case numbers are cause for concern.

"We see the numbers, people infected with the coronavirus, at record levels in South Australia,"

"It's doubling every three to four days. We have to take action," he confirmed.

"We don't want New Year's Eve to be a superspreader event for our state." - Premier Marshall

There are currently 4,889 active cases in South Australia.

