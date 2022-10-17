SA Children Forced To Skip Meals As Cost-Of-Living Rises

The latest Hunger Report from Charity Foodbank has revealed more than 130,000 South Australian households “experienced severe levels of food insecurity in the last 12 months’’.

Alarmingly, the report said more 78,000 children lived across those homes which “have had not enough food to put a meal on the table”.

Foodbank’s South Australia chief executive said families were truly feeling the effects of the rise in cost-of-living and struggled to afford food, fuel, rent and mortgages and utility bills.

Chief Executive Greg Pattinson said Foodbank had been accommodating for a record number of people, including those who were seeking charity help for the first time.

All its centres, four in Adelaide and six regional as well as mobile vans, had all seen an increase for demand.

“This is people coming in who have never ever accessed food relief before and who don’t see themselves as being part of the welfare system,’’ Mr Pattinson said.

“Until those cost reductions start flowing through. I don’t expect to see any real reduction in the number of people coming through.”

Across Australia, the report found half a million Australian households struggled to put food on the table and two million homes had run out of food at some stage as they couldn’t afford it.

