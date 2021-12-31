SA Cases Surge As Changes Kick In For Travellers

South Australia reported a surge in cases on New Year's Eve with 2093 new infections.

It marks another notch in the record books with the state hitting its highest daily tally of Covid cases since the pandemic began.

Sadly, two more people have died in SA with Covid overnight.

It follows the “very sad news” that a Covid positive child under two years old died on Thursday.

There are currently 44 people in hospital with the coronavirus.

Notwithstanding the alarming rate at which the virus is spreading in South Australia, premier Steven Marshall said the jump in case numbers was “in line with the very steep increases we’re seeing across the country.”

"It is a further increase on yesterday, and obviously this would seem to be linked to activities that occurred on or around Christmas Day."

"This is one of the reasons why we had to move very, very quickly on Boxing Day to try to slow the growth, the exponential growth, of positive cases here in our state because we know that many of those people ultimately end up in hospital and in ICU," Mr Marshall said.

Meanwhile, the Premier has announced that SA have ditched entry testing requirements for people looking to enter the state.

Furthermore, travellers will no longer need to use the Entry Check SA app, nor are they required to deliver a negative rapid antigen test before entry.

"It was not a good use of our resources at the moment, and so the Entry Check requirement has been removed. The rapid antigen test requirement has been removed."

"But we are asking all of those people coming from interstate into South Australia to observe exactly the same situation that we require of all South Australians, and that is to monitor their symptoms and to take action should they develop any symptoms," the premier implored.

