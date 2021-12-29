SA Bans Pre-Flight PCR Tests As State Records 1,471 New Cases

Similar to various states over the Christmas break, South Australia has again surpassed its highest daily number of new COVID cases, with 1471 on Wednesday.

It comes as Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales register record totals.

During his press conference, Premier Steven Marshall announced the state will no longer provide pre-flight PCR tests for those travelling interstate due to supply issues.

Other states are looking to scrap PCR tests at airports for rapid antigen tests.

“We cannot be using our capacity in South Australia,” Marshall said.

Marshall said 36 active cases remain in hospital.

"We're seeing the [case] numbers in South Australia double every three or four days," Marshall said.

As a way to reduce the risk of spread, the state government have urged people to work from home if they can.

"We're asking every single employer in the state to do what they can to reduce this transmission."

"Please take our call to work from home very seriously," he said.

Home gatherings were restricted from 30 down to 10 people from December 26, affecting New Year's celebrations.

"This is going to be a very different New Year's Eve for many people," Mr Marshall said.

"But our focus at the moment, right across the country, right across the world, we're not immune to it here in South Australia, is keeping people safe."

