SA Announces Ease On Dancing & Other Restrictions

SA will see an easing of restrictions with patrons soon allowed to stand while drinking at beer gardens and outdoor venues from this Thursday.

While restrictions will ease for SA residents, testing requirements for south-east Queenslanders are also expected to ease.

The Covid-19 Transition Committee has not yet permitted patrons inside of clubs and pubs to dance.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Despite the ban on dancing within public venues like pubs and clubs, there has been a lift on restrictions for dancing at private functions.

The ease on dancing restrictions will allow people attending private functions to stand, drink and dance with up to 50 people allowed on the dance floor at a time.

While there have been changes dancing restrictions, capacity restrictions will remain at a max of 150 people.

South-east Queensland travellers will now no longer be required to undergo testing from Saturday, 25th.

This does not include Brisbane and Logan arrivals who will be required to undergo testing on day one, five and 13 following their arrival in South Australia and will be required to self-isolate until their results are returned.

The news comes as both Queensland and SA report another day of zero Covid-19 cases.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.