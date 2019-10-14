Ryan Take Home Winning Title For Mental Health Footy Carnival

On Friday October 11 dozens of footy boots ran onto the field at Bindal Sports ground to mark the inaugural Bishop Michael Putney Fellowship Shield.

The competition for local Catholic schools saw participants and spectators raise funds for mental health through the work of the Bishop Michael Putney Fellowship.

Five teams representing St Teresa’s College Abergowrie, Gilroy Santa Maria College, St Anthony’s Catholic College, Ryan Catholic College, and Southern Cross Catholic College gave their all on Friday night to kick off a great event on Townsville’s calendar.

St Teresa’s drove home with the B Division shield, while A Division was dominated by Ryan.

Organisers hope the event has a positive impact on young rugby league players and that it encourages them to speak out about mental health.

You can find out more about the Bishop Michael Putney Fellowship here.

