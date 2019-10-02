Ryan Reynolds’ New Netflix Film ‘6 Underground’ Looks Explosively Good!

Michael Bay wowed us with the explosive world of Transformers and now he’s about to do it again with his new Netflix film, 6 Underground.

Leading the film is one of our faves, Ryan Reynolds, doing what he does best - charming us with his intense sarcasm and self-depreciating humour.

The synopsis reads:

"6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero.

“Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future.

“The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will."

The film also stars Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody), and Adria Arjona (Triple Frontier).

Check out the explosive trailer below!

6 Underground will hit Netflix on December 13, so mark the date on your calendar!

