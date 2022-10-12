Ryan Reynolds Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving In New Christmas Movie Trailer

It seems as though Christmas has come early this year! Ryan Reynolds has dropped the trailer for his new Christmas movie 'Spirited' starring Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer and it looks Christmassy AF!

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge.

Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself re-examining his own past, present and future.

For the first time, 'A Christmas Carol' is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

“Spirited” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on 18 November

