Ryan Reynolds Has Given Fans An Insight Into Quarantine With Blake Lively & His Kids

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively are the ultimate couple goals, there's no doubt about that. But what has it been like in quarantine with their kids?

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Deadpool actor joked, "When we look back at this years from now, they're going to think about me and how I used to be a present dad..."

"It's actually been amazing," he said.

"I'm trying to let myself appreciate it as much as possible because there's so many people around the world that this isn't a good thing, it's causing a lot of anxiety for a lot of people."

"So I'm trying to let myself appreciate the face time with the family and spending as much time as possible."

Being as hilarious as he is, he couldn't help but make a dig at his wife, telling Fallon, "Of course it was a toss up who to spend quarantine with... my publicly facing family or my secret family in Denmark. I went with the Hollywood family and it's been great. It's a decision I don't regret at all."

You can check out the full interview here:

Ryan is currently shacked up in iso with his wife, three kids and his mother-in-law.

