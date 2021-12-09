Ryan Reynolds Addresses His Choice To Step Back From Acting

After announcing his sabbatical from acting in October, Ryan Reynolds has addressed his decision to step back from the limelight.

During a recent LinkedIn interview, the Deadpool star revealed he’s standing by his choice to give acting the backseat, saying he wants to spend time with his children, James, Inez and Betty.

The announcement of his (temporary) departure from the silver screen was met with an outpour of love, with many fans being equal parts upset and understanding.

While we won’t see any charismatic characters from Ryan any time soon, the star is making headway on a variety of projects behind-the-scenes, including his successful liquor brand (Aviation Gin), a creative agency (Maximum Effort) and a software start-up (MNTN).

Reynolds says working on his other ventures will allow him to focus on having a more conventional family lifestyle; cracking into his work while his kids are at school and getting to be a present parent with his wife of 9 years, Blake Lively.

“I think it's totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up. I love that I have the hours in between to focus on the things that I'm really passionate about like MNTN and Maximum Effort. It’s a juggling act,” the megastar father said.

What an absolute class act!

