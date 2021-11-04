Ryan From The Bachelorette Says He Is Definitely NOT Contacting Jamie-Lee After Last Night's Booting!

This morning, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi were joined by The Bachelorette's Ryan, who was eliminated last night after rumours circulated about him having feelings for a woman who wasn't Brooke!

A scandal rocked The Bachie mansion last night after Kurt told the human lie detector that there was something going on between Ryan and Jamie-Lee.

Brooke wasn't too happy about it, which ended up seeing Ryan booted last night.

So, what really happened between Ryan and Jamie-Lee?

Missed the chat? Here's what we found out about Ryan & Jamie-Lee:

