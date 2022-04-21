Russia Test-Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Amid Rising Tensions

Russia has tested a new nuclear-capable missile which President Vladimir Putin has boasted "can hit any target on earth".

The Russian president on Thursday said that the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile named Satan 2, would make the West "think twice" before harbouring aggressive intentions.

"This really unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and make those, who in the heat of frantic aggressive rhetoric try to threaten our country, think twice," Mr Putin said.

With the ability to fly 10,000km, and carry a dozen nuclear warheads, Satan 2 is thought to be the most powerful weapon ever created, capable of destroying an area the size of France, and able to elude anti-missile defence systems.

The test launch comes amid escalating tensions between Moscow and the West over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reinforcing the Kremlin's emphasis on nuclear forces.

Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the Sarmat ICBM was launched on Wednesday in northern Russia, with its practice warheads successfully reaching mock targets on the far-eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

"The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence," Mr Putin said.

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country." - Putin

In line with a nuclear arms control treaty between Moscow and Washington, the Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Russia had given the US advance notice about the launch.

"Such testing is routine. It was not a surprise"

"We did not deem the test to be a threat to the United States or its allies," Mr Kirby said.

